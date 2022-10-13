'Soon, central agencies will pull you out of your house holding your ears': Mamata Banerjee warns BJP

New Delhi: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee launched another scathing attack on the BJP on Thursday, accusing it of misusing government agencies. She said this while speaking at a Trinamool-organized Durga Puja Vijaya Milan function in her assembly constituency in Kolkata's Bhawanipur. She urged the BJP to be prepared for the central agencies to come back on them when they are no more in power. On the occasion, Mamata also singled out the BJP and strongly condemned it for its behaviour. She quotes, “Today, you are in power & are showing off your central agencies. Tomorrow when you won't be in power, these central agencies will enter your residence & pull you out holding your ears. That day will come soon.”

On October 11, the Bankshall court sentenced Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya to 14 days in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. After being questioned overnight by ED officials, Bhattacharya was arrested in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. Earlier, The Central Bureau of Investigation charged Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case before the Special CBI court in Asansol.

Manik Bhattacharya is the former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, was brought to court, and Bharatiya Janata Party workers were seen wearing slippers and raising 'Chor Chor' slogans.

Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s case

Manik is a member of the Palashipara assembly constituency. The ED has been investigating the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam and had previously summoned Bhattacharya. According to the court, Manik Bhattacharya's interim protection will be extended until further orders are issued. The court had ordered him to assist the investigation agency. Earlier in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam, the ED arrested then-West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Kolkata | Today, you (BJP) are in power & are showing off your central agencies. Tomorrow when you won't be in power, these central agencies will enter your residence & pull you out holding your ears. That day will come soon: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/y0hGDXsJgQ October 13, 2022

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s case

According to the CBI, further investigation in the current case revealed that the main accused in the conspiracy, along with other accused, ran the cattle smuggling racket smoothly from procurement to transportation across the international border. According to the allegations, another accused, Mohammad Enamul Haque, paid large sums of money to Anubrata Mondal through other accused. Using illegal cash obtained from cattle smuggling, Anubrata Mondal allegedly accumulated vast real estate holdings in and around Bolpur and Kolkata in the names of himself and his family members between 2014 and 2018.

(With agencies inputs)