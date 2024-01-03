With the changing times, Pakistan has also changed its terror tactics against India. While Pakistan has continued to send terrorists into India through the Kashmir border, it's also indulging in dropping arms and narcotics using drones in Punjab and Rajasthan. While the Border Security Forces and the Indian Air Force often shoot down these drones, some of them manage to escape the eye and return to Pakistan after dropping drugs or weapons into India.

However, the Narendra Modi government is planning a big action to curb Pakistani drones' entry into India. According to reports, the government is in the process of acquiring an indigenously developed anti-drone system that will be deployed along the entire Pakistan border in the next six months. The system will equip the forces with the capabilities to shoot down drones from Gujarat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Three different companies have created anti-drone technology designs. These designs are currently being tested at specific spots along the Indo-Pak border. Soon, one or a mix of these designs will be chosen and deployed across the western border of India. The anti-drone technology will keep an eye on any unidentified UAVs round the clock and will shoot them down within seconds. It will also alert the forces about the drone movement.

The BSF had shot down 107 Pakistani drones alone in Punjab last year. The forces reported over 450 drone sightings along the entire Indo-Pak border in 2023. The Central government is also working to fence the Indo-Pak border to curb the infiltration attemps by Pakistani terrorists.