Sopore encounter: Top LeT commander killed were involved in major attacks on Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Lashkar commanders killed in Sopore were involved in several major attacks in north Kashmir, Joint security forces told the media.

In a joint press conference of Jammu and Kashmir police and army, they said that all three militants killed an overnight operation at Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir were wanted commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit who had carried out major attacks in the area since March 29 this year.

Jammu Kashmir police Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the Sopore operation is a big success for security forces. “Yesterday's Sopore encounter was the biggest success. It was an important operation for security forces. The operation mounted based on credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.” DGP added “ Field Commanders supervised this operation overnight.

GOC Kilo forces and IGP was monitoring the operation the entire night. Three militants killed there. Since June 2019, Mudasir Pandit alias Maaz Bhai was LET commander, he was involved in the killings of 4 civilians, 9 Security forces. 2 ex-militants killings, 3 sarpanches, 2 Hurriyat and separatist killings. 18 FIRs were registered against him in various heinous crimes.

He added “ His associate Abdullah alias Asrar was also involved in various terror-related incidents and was a close aide of Mudasir. One more terrorist Waseem Mir was also booked in 6 FIRs which includes grenade hurdling incidents and killings.”

He added, “The group was also involved in two major attacks in the Sopore area first one on March 29 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman were killed and another one in which two policemen and two civilians were killed in main market Sopore on June 12.”

General officer Commanding H S Sahi of the Kilo Force army who was also part of the press conference said that the Sopore operation was conducted in a built-up area which is always a difficult thing. “We ensured that there is no collateral damage. A soldier received a bullet injury in his shoulder, who was evacuated to base hospital where his condition is stable,” he added “ the primary focus of the army is to break the local-foreign terrorist nexus and to plug the recruitment to prevent further “bloodshed in Kashmir.” he also appealed to local terrorists to leave gun culture and join the mainstream.”

Giving further details of the operation, the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain terrorists were hiding in a house whose son was also a terrorist. He said the success of operations is because of the cooperation of locals. “I urge the terrorist families not to give shelter to active terrorist. He added that wanted posters circulation was very helpful for them “As you are aware, we had circulated posters displaying the images of all three wanted militant commanders. This helped us to track their movement. In this process, locals helped and cooperated with us as well,” the IGP claimed.

Answering questions about the presence of foreign terrorists in Kashmir DGP said that this year only two foreign terrorists have been killed in Kashmir but a good number of foreign militants are still present in the Valley but they are lying low.

About infiltration, he said that the fresh ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan armies in February this year has helped check infiltration to a large extent. We welcome that,”

About the terrorist presence in Srinagar, he said that there are a couple of terrorists from Srinagar who are operating in the city outskirts. “We have seen one or two incidents in Srinagar. “ Srinagar has no big presence of terrorists but they keep moving on the outskirts and neighbouring district. Very soon we are going to get good operation around Srinagar city which will be Intel-based.”

On enquiring about the preparation for Amarnath yatra he said “We are fully prepared but the final call on whether to allow the Yatra lies with the Shrine Board.” If more political release are on cards, DGP Said “Not a single person is in custody right now.”

