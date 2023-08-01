Sourabh Raaj Jain Is The New DNA Host; Watch Him On Zee News From Monday To Friday At 9 PM

The highly esteemed DNA prime-time news show of Zee News will now be presented by the renowned actor, Sourabh Raj Jain. In an intriguing new promo featuring Sourabh, viewers can expect a fresh and unique perspective in the analysis of each news piece on the show.

Sourabh Raj Jain is a well-known personality in the television industry. His claim to fame was his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the widely popular TV show, Mahabharat (2013). Sourabh embarked on his television career at the young age of 19, starting as a supporting actor in the series Remix (2004), he then went on to do Savdhan India and Uttaran.

Sourabh Raj Jain's portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat made him a household name, and he further embraced challenges by taking on the role of Lord Shiva in Mahakali. Just when audiences thought of him as synonymous with divine characters, he surprised them by portraying his first negative role in Chandragupta Maurya, proving that even villains can have a captivating appeal.

Apart from his divine and historical roles, Sourabh showcased his versatility in various other domains. From playing a chef in Patiala Babes to mesmerizing audiences with his dance moves in Nach Baliye, and even taking on daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sourabh has thrived on exploring a diverse and experimental range of work that sets him apart from his previous roles.

However, it was his exceptional performance as Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (2011) that truly showcased his talent as an actor. Expanding his horizons, Sourabh made his debut in the film industry with the English movie Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation (2008). Subsequently, in 2017, he ventured into Telugu cinema with his debut in the movie Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017). And now comes a new chapter, one that is rarely seen or heard of as he takes on the challenge to become the voice of the common man with DNA.

About DNA:

The DNA show is also known for its meticulously researched content and relentlessly pursuing the ”journalism of courage” against all odds. Since its inception, DNA has touched several milestones and set new benchmarks in terms of TRP. DNA aims to strengthen the credibility, trust, and resolve to be always on the side of the truth, through unbiased and fast-paced reporting and news coverage.

The USP of the show is its simplicity. It showcases the DNA test of every big news, which the nation needs to know in a simple and uncomplicated manner.