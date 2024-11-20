South Sudanese Man Held In Doon For Raping Fellow Foreign Student

DEHRADUN: A South Sudanese national studying at an educational institution here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a fellow student from abroad at his flat in the Mohabbewala area of the city, police said. The accused identified as Moses Ladu James alias Moosa, 24, was arrested from Clement Town. He was produced in a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said.

James was booked under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to Suddhowala jail here. He hails from Nyakoran Juba in South Sudan. The survivor had lodged a zero FIR in Delhi in connection with the incident accusing James, who was known to her, of raping her in his rented apartment after returning from a party.

The case was transferred to Uttarakhand Police on November 15. Signs of attempted rape were found during an investigation of the crime scene after which James was arrested and booked, Clement Town police station said.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor, the crime was committed on October 29. Appropriate legal action will also be taken against the owner of the flat for renting it to the South Sudanese national without police verification, an official at the police station said.