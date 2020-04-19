हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Southern Naval Command designs low cost UV disinfectant unit amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare

The portable unit is ideal for disinfecting small objects like currency notes, all kinds of cards, wallets, dairy, pens, mobile phones, keys, uniform accessories (e.g beret) and surgical instruments.

Southern Naval Command designs low cost UV disinfectant unit amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare

As part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has designed and fabricated an Ultra Violet Disinfectant Unit at Kochi taking inspiration from a concept paper published by IIT Mumbai, on March 31, 2020.

The unit built at a cost of Rs 5000/-, comprises a metallic container, two UV lamps one each on opposite side, with aluminium foil pasted on its internal surface to facilitate UV radiation to reach every corner of the chamber. The efficacy of the equipment has been validated by a team of medical experts from SNC.

The portable unit, produced by Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY), Kochi is considered ideal for disinfecting small objects like currency notes, all kinds of cards, wallets, dairy, pens, mobile phones, keys, uniform accessories (e.g beret) and surgical instruments. It is best suited for disinfecting items on which sanitising gels and liquids cannot be applied.

The fabrication of the disinfectant unit is relevant due to the surface transmission aspects of the spread of COVID-19 in the society.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 15,712 and the death toll climbed to 507, till 10 am on Sunday (April 19). 

Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19
