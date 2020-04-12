Southern Railway completes conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus COVID-19 patients

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, the Southern Railway has completed the conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards for the patients infected with the coronavirus, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer on Saturday.

The coaches have been readied with several features. One Indian style lavatory in the coach was converted into the bathing room, a provision of plastic curtains is kept transversely at the entrance of cabin to isolate the patients, each cabin has been provided with three dustbins with foot-operated lids along with garbage bags.

There have also been modifications in the coaches--a provision of clamps for positioning oxygen cylinders, and water pipes and taps in converted bathrooms have been installed for filling buckets, soap dispensers and soap dishes have also been kept. There is also a provision of mosquito net, three peg coat hooks, and extra mobile charging points.

The Indian Railways in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat had decided to convert 5,000 numbers non-AC coaches, older than 15 years, into quarantine and isolation coaches. Initially, the Railway Board had given target to Southern Railway to convert 473 numbers of coaches which was later increased to 573 numbers to complete by April 10. This is the highest target given by Railway board to any Zonal Railways.

The conversion work, completed within the targetted time, was undertaken in all the 15 major depots of all six divisions--Chennai, Trichy, Salem, Madurai, Palghat and Trivandrum and all three workshops- Carriage & Wagon Works, Perambur, Loco Works, Perambur and Golden Rock workshop at Trichy.

The dedicated teams from the divisions, and from the workshops worked with full enthusiasm and full support was given by the operating department for making available the coaches at the nominated depots and workshops and materials management department (stores) arranged the required items and materials well in time.

The mechanical department which is concerned with core activities of conversion worked in synergy and was able to take up conversion work in 573 numbers of coaches so as to complete the increased target of 573 coaches in all respects within the stipulated time by 10-4-2020. This has been well appreciated by railway Board.