Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1, Maharashtra on June 8, forecasts IMD

New Delhi:

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over the Kerala coast on June 1 and hit Maharashtra by June 8, predicted state-owned India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weatherman, pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30.

On May 28, the IMD announced that conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1. "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4, 2020. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in its bulletin.

It also stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On the other hand, private weather forecaster Skymet on Saturday (May 30) announced the arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala, two days ahead of the onset date of 1 June, thus marking the start of the four-month season. The country receives 75 per cent of the rainfall from June to September.

"#JUSTIN Southwest #Monsoon2020 finally arrived on the mainland of India, #Monsoon arrived on Kerala before the actual onset date. All the onset conditions including rainfall, OLR value, wind speed, are met. Finally, the 4-month long festival begins for Indian. #HappyMonsoon (sic)," the private forecaster tweeted.

However, state-owned India Meteorological Department (IMD) doesn't agree with Skymet prediction and stated conditions are not yet ripe for the declaration.

Skymet had predicted that monsoon will hit Kerala on May 28 with an error margin of plus or minus 2 days. Whereas, IMD had said the monsoon will make an onset over Kerala on June 5, four days after its normal onset date. However, later it said a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal will help in the advancement of the monsoon and it could reach Kerala on June 1, its normal onset date.

"Under the influence of likely formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast-east-central Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1, 2020 for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala," a statement from IMD said today.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed all departments and local bodies to be well-prepared for the monsoon, especially Mumbai and the Konkan regions of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which bear the brunt of heavy rains.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a series of review meetings with the civic officials besides the Central Railway and Western Railway officers ahead of the rains, while the IMD has given a briefing to the state government.