Southwest monsoon retreats on happy note, India records highest rainfall in 25 years

The southwest monsoon season came to an end with above normal seasonal (June to September) rainfall. However, it brought a trail of destruction and death in its wake with hundreds of people losing their lives. Quantitatively monsoon seasonal rainfall was 110 per cent of its long-period average.

After 1994 (110 per cent of Long Period Average), rainfall received in 2019 (110 per cent of LPA) is the highest season rainfall received by the country as a whole. After 1931, this is the first time, the seasonal rainfall is more than LPA even after the June rainfall deficiency was more than 30 per cent of LPA.

Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, two subdivisions received large excess, ten received excess and 19 subdivisions received normal monsoon rainfall. Out of 36 subdivisions, five subdivisions, however, received deficient rainfall, but deficiency was in the 20s except for Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh where the deficiency was 42 per cent.

According to the Skymet, Delhi witnessed very good improvement in rains by achieving its normal rainfall in July but the rainfall amount in August dropped drastically. However, September saw some good rains due to which there was some relief from the ongoing warm, humid and dry weather, wherein the rest of the months for Delhi remained highly deficient.

The five subdivisions accounted for about 15 per cent of the total area of the country. On an average, about 20 per cent of the area of the country received deficient or scanty rainfall during the monsoon season. In spite of late monsoon onset and large deficient rainfall during the month of June, the seasonal rainfall ended in the above-normal category with 110 per cent of its LPA. Monsoon rainfall during July, August and September were 105 per cent, 115 per cent and 152 per cent respectively of its LPA.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours starting Tuesday. It has also predicted heavy rains in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states.

Incessant rains triggered floods resulting in the death of more than 140 people on Monday in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan among others.

In Bihar, 40 people have been reported dead and nine people injured so far. Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Nalanda, Khagadia, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Buxar, Katihar, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Darbhanga districts were the most affected by flood due to unexpected rise in the water level of rivers.

At least 758 Villages have been affected in the state. 17 relief camps for affected people and 226 community kitchens have been built. A total of 135 boats and 18 teams of the NDRF and SDRF were deployed for relief. Bottles of pure drinking water, food packets and milk were distributed among the people. The food packets were dropped from an Air Force helicopter in Patna on Monday and will continue till Tuesday. Three additional de-watering pumps have been ordered from Bilaspur for drainage in Patna.

According to a government statement, at least 104 people have died in Uttar Pradesh alone in the last four days on Sunday in the heavy rainfall.

In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that almost 14 persons died and six were injured in separate wall collapse incidents on Sunday in Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli and Chandauli while three others died in lightening in Ghazipur.

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to the district administration to ensure adequate arrangements are at a place and all efforts are made to help people. The Chief Minister also instructed to cancel leaves of all the officials as heavy rains ravaged parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This monsoon has witnessed the deaths of over 674 people in Madhya Pradesh according to the state government. So far, 77 crore rupees have been distributed as compensation to the people affected by extreme rain and floods in the state. A primary loss of about 12 thousand crore rupees has been estimated in the state due to extreme rainfall and floods.