Southwest monsoon to further advance in next 72 hours

The IMD department also predicted widespread rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Southwest monsoon to further advance in next 72 hours

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that widespread rainfall is very likely to occur in several parts of India in the next few days. The southwest monsoon is likeky to further advance into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and north Andaman Sea during next 72 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the Northeastern region including Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura between May 29 to June 1. 

The IMD department also predicted widespread rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal 

Heatwave conditions in many parts are very likely to continue over Vidarbha - in some parts over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and at isolated pockets over Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha during next 2-3 days.

Dust raising winds are likely to prevail over south Haryana, Rajasthan and southwest Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days.

On May 29, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall has been predicted over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

Weather forecast

Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over major parts of northwest India in the next 3-4 days. They are likely to remain above normal by 2-3°C over some parts of south peninsula during the next 3 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over the rest of the country during the next two days.

