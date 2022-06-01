हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Azam Khan at Delhi hospital amid reports of rift between them

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited his party MLA Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, amid media reports about growing differences between them.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Azam Khan at Delhi hospital amid reports of rift between them
Image Credit: Akhilesh/Twitter

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited his party MLA Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, amid media reports about growing differences between them.

Azam Khan was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up. "Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital and met Azam Khan who is admitted at the facility," a hospital source said.

The condition of Khan is "perfectly stable", hospital sources had said on Tuesday. Later, in a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Praying for good health...Get well soon."

Khan was released from Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. 

