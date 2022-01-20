SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vows to revive Yash Bharti Awards if voted to power. Know more

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president and chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he will revive the Yash Bharti awards if and when he comes to power.

Yadav, who is on a campaigning spree ahead of the UP Assembly polls made the promises in a press conference in Lucknow.

Adding that the Yash Bhari awards were basically introduced to honour the efforts and achievements of people of Uttar Pradesh who excelled in their chosen field, Yadav said that his party will reinstitute the awards

What are Yash Bharti Awards?

Instituted in 1994, Yash Bharti Award was the highest civilian award of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It was awarded to those personalities whose contribution is remarkable in the field of literature, social work, medicine, film, science, journalism, handicrafts, culture, education, music, drama, sports, industry and astrology.

The recipient is awarded a commendation letter, shawl and rupees 11 lacs and pension Rs. 50,000 per month on-demand.

The awards were halted by the Yogi government after the process received flak from media and activists calling it a waste of the tax payers money.

The Yash Bharti award recipients include Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Nadira Babbar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, lyricist Sameer, singer Rekha Bharadwaj, classical singer Rajan and Sajan Mishra, Olympian Ashok Kumar and Paramveer Chakra awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav were also recipients of this award.

Other promises

Apart from the Yash Bharti Awards, Akhilesh said that he would not only revive the awards but also institute `Nagar Bharti` awards at the district level.

Yadav also promised that his government, if voted t power, would revive the old pension system of government employees which had been a long pending demand.

Talking about the old pension scheme, Akhilesh said that it would benefit 12 lakh people.