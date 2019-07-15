SP leader and former PM Chandrashekhar's son, Neeraj Shekhar, quits Rajya Sabha, may join BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar on Monday resigned as an MP of the Upper House. It is to be noted that Neeraj Shekhar is the son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar.

Sources told Zee Media that Neeraj Shekhar was unhappy with SP after he was denied ticket to contest from Balia in the recently held Lok Sabha election. Sources added that Neeraj is planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party and the saffron party is expected to send him to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Neeraj's tenure as Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in November 2020 and his decision to resign is going to help the BJP in the long run as the party is not in a majority in the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the book penned by Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harivansh on the life of former PM Chandrashekhar. The book titled 'Chandrashekhar - The Last Icon Of Ideological Politics' is based on the life of the former premier and highlights his journey as a politician who never compromised with his ideologies in order to cling on to power.

Few days ago, Zee News had reported that the BJP-led government at the Centre has come up with a new strategy to stop Congress from blocking the passage of important bills in Rajya Sabha. Sources told Zee Media that the government has finally devised a strategy to pass important bills, including a bill on Triple Talaq, despite stiff opposition from Congress.