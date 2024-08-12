SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor In Kannauj

Nawab Singh Yadav, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and a former close associate of Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, has been arrested in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest follows serious allegations of attempting to rape a minor girl, bringing a fresh controversy to the party.

According to reports, Nawab Singh had called the minor girl and her aunt promising them to offer a job. Once they arrived, Nawab Singh allegedly attempted to sexually assault the minor. However, the girl managed to save herself by quickly contacting the UP Police helpline, 112, and reporting the incident.

Following the girl's alert, the police swiftly acted on the information and arrested Nawab Singh Yadav. An FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother. The minor has undergone a medical examination, and her statement has been recorded by the authorities. The victim has levelled grave accusations against the SP leader, which has further intensified the case.

Background

Nawab Singh Yadav, who has been a trusted aide of Akhilesh Yadav and has served as a representative for Dimple Yadav, was apprehended by the UP police from Kannauj. Nawab Singh had recently garnered attention by sharing a video wishing Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday, where he displayed old photographs with the SP leader, underscoring their close relationship.

The arrest of Nawab Singh Yadav has caused a stir in Kannauj and within the Samajwadi Party. The incident is particularly significant as it follows another recent case involving an SP leader in Ayodhya, bringing additional scrutiny to the party.