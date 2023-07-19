trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637578
SP MLA Abu Azmi Refuses To Chant 'Vande Matram', Says 'Won't Bow To Anyone Except Allah,' Sparks Row

 The state assembly was adjourned by Speaker Rahul Narwekar following noisy protests by BJP MLAs over the SP MLA’s comments.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SP MLA Abu Azmi Refuses To Chant 'Vande Matram', Says 'Won't Bow To Anyone Except Allah,' Sparks Row

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s refusal to chant "Vande Mataram" on the grounds of his religion led to uproarious scenes in the Maharashtra Assembly which was finally adjourned on Wednesday. While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him. "Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one God," he said.

 


BJP MLAs strongly objected to his statement, leading to a heated exchange in the Assembly. The state assembly was adjourned by Speaker Rahul Narwekar following noisy protests by BJP MLAs over the SP MLA’s comments.

The BJP took a swipe at the opposition parties over a Samajwadi Party legislator's remark in the Maharashtra Assembly on chanting 'Vande Mataram', asking if this was their idea of 'INDIA'. The BJP's reaction came after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Assembly, said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him.

"Abu Azmi of SP says 'I won't say Vande Mataram, I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow it'," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet. "Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A," he tweeted, taking a swipe at the newly formed coalition of 26 opposition parties.

 

 

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Poonawalla alleged India is in the name of the opposition parties' alliance but not in their agenda. "Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face," he alleged.

"Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?" Poonawalla asked.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was adjourned on Wednesday following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over Abu Azmi's remark on chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

Abu Azmi's remark kicked off a massive political storm, forcing the Samajwadi Party MLA to issue a clarification on the matter later.

