SAMAJWADI PARTY

SP MP Among 161 Booked for Violating Model Code of Conduct on June 4th

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on counting day encompasses stringent regulations to ensure fairness and transparency during the electoral process. 

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Around 161 people including Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey were booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders on the counting day, police said on Sunday. The FIR was registered at the Ballia police station by the Station House Officer Sanjay Singh on Saturday against Pandey and others, officials said. According to the FIR, when the counting was underway on June 4, the accused blocked the road in Ballia, created a traffic jam and violated the model code of conduct, they said.

The accused were booked under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 188 (violating prohibitory orders, and 341 (wrongful restraint), they said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

