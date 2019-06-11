close

Gurugram

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Gurugram hospital

Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital after being flown from Lucknow, the SP spokesperson said.

Gurugram: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday night, a party spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health. 

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

Medanta Hospital authorities could not be contacted immediately for an update on his health condition.

