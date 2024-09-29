Advertisement
SPACEX RESCUE MISSION

Spacex Launches Rescue Mission To Return Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore From Space

SpaceX successfully launched a rescue mission to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the ISS for months due to spacecraft issues. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SpaceX successfully launched a mission today to bring back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore
  • The Falcon 9 utilized a new launch pad, marking its first use for a crewed mission
  • Williams and Wilmore were initially transported to the ISS in June aboard Boeing’s newly developed Starliner
Spacex Launches Rescue Mission To Return Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore From Space Screengrab from video posted on X by @NASA

SpaceX, the private space exploration company led by billionaire Elon Musk, successfully launched a mission today to bring back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for months.  

The mission, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, left two seats empty to accommodate the returning astronauts.  

The Falcon 9 utilized a new launch pad, marking its first use for a crewed mission. On board were NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov. 

NASA chief Bill Nelson praised the successful launch on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Congrats to @NASA and @SpaceX on a successful launch. We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars." 

 

 

Williams and Wilmore were initially transported to the ISS in June aboard Boeing’s newly developed Starliner spacecraft for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. 

However, complications with the Starliner’s propulsion system extended their stay on the ISS. The astronauts are expected to return to Earth in February, marking the end of their prolonged mission. 

