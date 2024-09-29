Spacex Launches Rescue Mission To Return Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore From Space

SpaceX, the private space exploration company led by billionaire Elon Musk, successfully launched a mission today to bring back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for months.

The mission, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, left two seats empty to accommodate the returning astronauts.

The Falcon 9 utilized a new launch pad, marking its first use for a crewed mission. On board were NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov.

NASA chief Bill Nelson praised the successful launch on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Congrats to @NASA and @SpaceX on a successful launch. We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars."

Crew-9 is on their way to the @Space_Station!



Congrats to @NASA and @SpaceX on a successful launch. We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars.



Looking forward to all the discoveries #Crew9 will make aboard the Station. pic.twitter.com/XQ7lqnUIe6 — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 28, 2024

Williams and Wilmore were initially transported to the ISS in June aboard Boeing’s newly developed Starliner spacecraft for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission.

However, complications with the Starliner’s propulsion system extended their stay on the ISS. The astronauts are expected to return to Earth in February, marking the end of their prolonged mission.