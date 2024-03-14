SpaceX Starship 'Lost' On Return To Earth After Completing Most Of Test Fligh

In a significant advancement for space exploration, SpaceX's Starship, the world's most formidable rocket to date, achieved new milestones in speed and distance during its latest test flight on Thursday. Despite a successful launch, the rocket "was lost" over the Indian Ocean, as confirmed by SpaceX.

The launch took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, promptly at 8:25 a.m. local time (1325 GMT). The event, broadcast live, attracted millions of viewers on various social media platforms, underscoring the global anticipation and interest in this mission.

This test is a crucial step forward, not only for SpaceX but also for NASA's lunar ambitions and the broader goal of Mars colonization envisioned by Elon Musk. Starship's role is pivotal in NASA's lunar exploration plans, including the ambitious goal of sending astronauts to the Moon within this decade.

Following the flight, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated SpaceX on the achievement, recognizing the significance of this milestone in space exploration.

The test flight was particularly noteworthy, marking a departure from the outcomes of two previous attempts, which had ended in dramatic explosions. However, SpaceX's iterative testing approach, characterized by embracing failure to rapidly iterate and improve, has proven to be a successful strategy, paving the way for this latest achievement.