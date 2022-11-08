'SPEAK T NOT': Raj Thackeray's strict INSTRUCTION to MNS spokespersons on THIS issue

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has given instructions to his spokespersons that no one should comment on the movie 'Har Har Mahadev'. Raj Thackeray has given suggestions that the Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP ) is giving caste color to this issue and we should not talk about this issue at present. Today, everyone's attention has turned to what stance NCP takes on this issue. Former MP Sambhaji Raje alleged that history is being destroyed in the movie 'Har Har Mahadev'. After that, there was a wave of anger across the state. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad made a big protest against this.

NCP workers led by Jitendra Awhad staged a ruckus at Viviana Mall in Thane when the film was being shown. After this movement, the writer and director of the film, Abhijit Deshpande, gave an angry reaction. He condemned the incident and advised, "Learn what true Shiv Bhakti is from Raj Thackeray." NCP workers shut down the film show at Viviana Mall in Thane. It is reported that a spectator was also beaten up this time.

ठाणे येथील हर हर महादेवच्या शो मध्ये घुसून सामान्य मराठी प्रेक्षकावर भ्याड हल्ला केल्याबद्दल हर हर महादेवची पूर्ण टीम ह्या विकृत गुंडांचा निषेध करते. माझ्या छत्रपतींवर राजकारण खेळणं बंद करा आणि त्यांचे दैवी विचार आचरणात आणा. खरी शिवभक्ती काय असते हे राजसाहेब ठाकरेंकडून शिका. — Abhijeet Deshpande (@unbollywood) November 7, 2022

Some activists of NCP, led by Jitendra Awhad, staged a protest in Thane at 11 pm on Monday to protest against the film Har Har Mahadev. At this time, the activists of NCP appealed to the audience to leave the cinema hall. Even after that, there were incidents of minor disputes as the NCP activists chased away the audience sitting in the cinema hall. Due to this reason, a case has been registered against Awhad along with his 100 activists under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 141, 143, 146, 149, 323, 504 in Vartaknagar Police Station in Thane. This crime has been registered at Vartaknagar police station.

Case filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad & 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar PS, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience. Case registered u/s 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC. No arrest made so far: Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

After that, Thane and Palghar district president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Avinash Jadhav resumed the film show. Therefore, over this film, there is a picture of MNS and NCP coming face to face. Today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande commented on this film on Twitter. Deshpande criticized that caste does not cross the NCP's mind at all. After that, Raj Thackeray appealed to his spokespersons to refrain from commenting on the issue for now.