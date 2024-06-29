Advertisement
(NCP) CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR

Speaker’s Political Comment Does Not Suit His ‘Stature’: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's political comments on the 1975 Emergency, deeming them inappropriate for his position.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Speaker’s Political Comment Does Not Suit His ‘Stature’: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar NCP Chief Sharad Pawar critiques Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's controversial remarks on the 1975 Emergency. (Picture source: PTI)

New Delhi: NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar took a dig at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday over his remarks concerning the Emergency of 1975, claiming that the speech did not suit his 'stature’ of his post. 

Shortly after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ignited a fierce controversy on Wednesday by reading a resolution that condemned the imposition of Emergency as a constitutional assault by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Pawar rebuked the speaker’s choice of making a politically charged comment. While talking to the media, he said, "Is it the role of the speaker to make a political statement? We think his statement was not apt. The president's speech also made a brief mention of this issue. That was also not necessary," reported PTI. 

Regarding Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition, Pawar explained that the party with the highest number of MPs in the Opposition has the prerogative to choose the leader. 

He added, “In one way, this is a representation of the new generation with a background in politics and a willingness to put in tremendous effort. I am sure he will shine." 

Pawar criticised the BJP, remarking that before making claims about a Congress-free India, the BJP should consider its seat count before and after the Lok Sabha elections. 

He said that the BJP lacks a majority in Parliament, and without the support of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, they wouldn't have formed a government. Despite their efforts to conceal it, the reality is evident: they do not have a decisive mandate from the Indian populace, the veteran leader asserted. 

(With inputs from PTI)

