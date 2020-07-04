Special Cell finds link of foreign funding in Delhi riots case, traces accused Khalid Saifi's meet with Zakir Naik

In a major development, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has said that in its investigation of the Delhi riots case that clues of foreign funding have been found. In the status report filed in the court, the Special Cell disclosed that an accused of the Delhi riots went to Malaysia and also met controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

In the February riots in North-East Delhi, which the crime branch was investigating, the special cell also registered a separate FIR for conspiracy of the riots. The link of foreign funding has is linked to that case.



The Special Cell had arrested Khalid Saifi, a mastermind of the Delhi violence, and also recovered his passport. In the investigation, details of the same passport revealed that Khalid Saifi had met Naik, absconding from India. This is the same Khalid Saifi who had a meeting with Tahir Hussain and JNU alumnus Umar Khalid in Shaheen Bagh during which the riots were planned.

According to the special cell, former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, who had given a provocative speech in anti-CAA demonstration and arrested on charges of rioting, had also received the fund.

Khalid Saifi was sent money by an NRI of Singapore for riots which was transferred to Khalid's NGO. He runs an NGO with his partner living in Meerut, who will be questioned soon. According to the investigation, Khalid Saifi visited many countries to raise funds and also met Zakir Naik. Accused Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi are also being probed for money received from PFI Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

This fund was received from Ghaziabad and some of Khalid Saifi's relatives in Maharashtra. Those who gave the funds were to be questioned but the police were unable to do so due to the coronavirus COVID-19.