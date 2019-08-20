Special court convicts Chhota Rajan in B R Shetty extortion, attempt to murder case

close

Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act

Rajan and four others are accused in the BR Shetty attempt to murder case when the latter was fired upon allegedly by the henchmen of Rajan in Amboli area of Mumbai in 2013.

New Delhi/Mumbai: A Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court on Tuesday convicted notorious gangster  Rajendra S. Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan in hotelier B R Shetty extortion and attempt to murder case.

Rajan and four others are accused in the BR Shetty attempt to murder case when the latter was fired upon allegedly by the henchmen of Rajan in Amboli area of Mumbai in 2013.

The mafia don was deported from Bali in Indonesia to India in November 2015. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi and is facing several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder among others.

The MCOCA Court in May this year also found Rajan and eight others guilty in the murder of journalist J Dey. The court sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment and eight others for the 2011 killing of the veteran journalist.

