close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akash Vijayvargiya

Special court grants bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting civic official with cricket bat

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat in full public view on Wednesday.

Special court grants bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting civic official with cricket bat
Play

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat, was granted bail on Saturday by a Special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat in full public view on Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore. He was arrested and a magistrate's court sent him to judicial custody till July 11 after denying him bail.

Live TV

On Thursday, he was arrested in another case where he is accused of leading a protest on June 4 over power cuts without obtaining mandatory permissions. He has been granted bail in both the cases on a total cash bail of Rs 70,000.

Akash on Friday had moved a special court that handles cases against legislators seeking bail. Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh had asked Indore police to produce diaries of two cases for which Vijayvargiya has been booked: assault and a protest he had led. The judge had then listed the bail application for hearing on Saturday, said government pleader P N Singh Rajput.

On Thursday, the Indore sessions court refused to hear his bail plea saying it had no jurisdiction and he should approach the special court set up in Bhopal to hear the cases against MPs and MLAs.

Tags:
Akash VijayvargiyaBJP
Next
Story

Congress crisis deepens as resignations continue ahead of crucial CWC meet

Must Watch

PT4M21S

5W1H: After G20 Summit, PM Modi on his way to India