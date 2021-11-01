Special discount on Diwali in Kashmir increases tourist inflow in autumn

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has announced huge discounts and offers to the tourists coming to Kashmir valley. Around a 40 percent slash in the rates of hotels and houseboats has been announced.

This discount is being given as a Diwali gift. And Kashmir tourism is picking up in the Autumn season after years due to these offers. It's after years, such a number of tourist arrivals and bookings have been made during the fall season.

''The government did the promotions in different parts of the country. There was a houseboat show organised which also helped. Diwali is round the corner and there is another celebration called Sindhu Darshan, we are getting a lot of queries about that too. We are expecting a lot of tourists in the festive season. We have special discounts, around 40 percent of the discount to the tourists staying in houseboats. The people around the world had a financial crunch and that's why we are giving such offers. It will help the Kashmir tourism industry. '' said Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, Vice President, Houseboat Association Kashmir.

The tourists who are in Kashmir are welcoming the step taken by the government to provide offers and discounts. Around 50 percent occupancy already, stakeholders expect it to grow more in the coming days. The tourists who are in the valley are already enjoying and taking advantage of these offers.

''Kashmir is nothing like what we see in the news, it's beautiful and the people are amazing, the food is great. Tourists should come here and visit. it's nothing what we think of it. But once we came here we realized how beautiful it is. The 40 percent discount given by the tourism industry is amazing. It's the best place to come,'' said Monu Grewal, Tourist.

Tourists are also asking others to visit the valley during this festive season. ''Kashmir is beyond words. Every tourist needs to enjoy the beauty of this place and the government has given huge discounts for tourists to come here and people need to visit. Kashmir and Diwali celebrations are adding more to the festive season. We are enjoying the shikaras, the beauty of this place.'' said Kush Kant, Tourists

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is also preparing for winter tourism. Special adventure sports activities will also be introduced this season.



