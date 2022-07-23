New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the death of Sadhu Vijay Das, who committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur. This committee will visit the incident site in Bharatpur on Sunday to collect information. The report containing the findings will be soon handed over to Nadda.

The party`s National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, former Union Minister and MP Satyapal Singh, former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and MP Brijlal Yadav have been included in the investigation committee.

The seer, who attempted self-immolation at Deeg in Bharatpur to protest against illegal mining, was declared dead in a Delhi Hospital.

The incident was reported in Deeg on July 20 when Sadhu Vijay Das attempted self-immolation amid protests over illegal mining in the area.

The city officials had rushed to the spot to put out the fire and rescue Das. The locals and sadhus had been demanding a ban on the mines for a long time.

The administration also assured the sadhus that mines will be shifted from the area and informed them about the state government`s plans to transform the vicinity into a religious tourist spot.