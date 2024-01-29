Spectacular Snowfall Transforms Kashmir: Tourists Rejoice As Nature Blankets Valley in White Splendor

Nature bestowed its kindness upon Kashmir, bringing much-needed relief from the prolonged dry weather. Snowfall graced all the tourist destinations and high-altitude areas, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, creating a serene white landscape. After an enduring dry spell spanning over two months, the Kashmir Valley finally received fresh snowfall in its higher reaches and renowned tourist resorts such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg was enveloped in a pristine layer of snow, eliciting joy among both tourists and locals associated with the tourism industry.

The snowfall brought smiles to the faces of tourists and locals, ending a two-month-long dry spell that had left famous resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg devoid of snow, causing disappointment among visitors. Numerous bookings had been canceled due to the lack of snow, but with the fresh snowfall, tourists were once again seen reveling in the snowy landscapes of resorts like Gulmarg.

Expressing his delight, a tourist, Shirish Pandey, said, "We are honored to be here; my wife had planned everything for this holiday, and we were lucky to witness the snowfall. I would encourage everyone to visit and experience the beauty and hospitality of this place. It's no less than Switzerland, and everyone should come here."

The prolonged dry spell had raised concerns for authorities, leading to issues such as tourism cancellations, water scarcity, and forest fires. The once-deserted ski resort of Gulmarg has now regained its vibrancy, with a surge in tourist arrivals. Visitors describe it as a dream come true, contributing to a heavenly feeling.

Priyanka Pandey, another tourist, exclaimed, "Watching this snowfall live is just a great feeling. I think everyone should come and see this place as there is so much snow. It's a beautiful place, and everyone should come and visit, and it's the best time to come here."

The local people of Kashmir, as well as tourist guides, are elated with the snowfall. They see it as a boon for winter tourism and a source of relief for the rivers and streams that had started to dry up. The anticipated benefits extend to the farmers who were concerned about water scarcity.

A local Khateeb expressed gratitude, stating, "We were praying for snow; snow is our pride, especially in places like Gulmarg. Today we are very happy."

Tourist guide Ajaz Ahmed emphasized the significance of snowfall for their livelihood, stating, "This is a gift of nature for us because our entire business is dependent on snowfall. If there is snow, tourists will come, and employment will increase."

The Meteorological Department in Kashmir predicts light to moderate rain in the plains and good snowfall in higher areas from January 30-31. The weather is expected to persist until February 3, with light rain and snowfall anticipated in many places. Heavy snowfall is forecasted in some higher reaches, prompting the temporary closure of several roads in high-altitude areas, including Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan Pass, Zojila, and other vital routes.