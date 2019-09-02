close

West Bengal

Speeding truck kills four, injures two in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal

The truck was plying on the National Highway 512 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a tea stall, where at least six persons were present.

Representational Image

A speeding truck on Monday mowed down six people, of which four succumbed to their injuries, at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The incident occurred at around 2.30 am on Monday when the driver of the speeding truck lost its control.

The truck was plying on the National Highway 512 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a tea stall, where at least six persons were present.

Four of them suffered critical injuries and later died. Of the four deceased, two have been identified as civic volunteers while two others are local residents.

Two other persons, identified as civic volunteers, got injured in the incident. They were rushed to the Gangarampur hospital. Later, they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The driver of the truck fled right after the accident. The local police registered a case and the cops on the lookout for the driver.

West BengalTruck accidentSouth Dinajpur
