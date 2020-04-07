SpiceJet flight transports cargo on passenger seats, first of its kind

New Delhi: SpiceJet operated a flight carrying essential supplies in its passenger cabin and belly space from Delhi to Chennai on Tuesday in a Boeing 737 aircraft. The aircraft has carried more than 1,400 tons of cargo operating around 200 domestic and international cargo flights during the lockdown period so far.

The airline deployed a Boeing 737 NG aircraft after taking due approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"SpiceJet has operated the country's first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin of a Boeing 737 and its belly space from Delhi to Chennai with due regulatory approvals on Tuesday," the airline claimed in a release.

The aircraft will do five rotations on Tuesday ensuring that vital supplies are delivered in the shortest possible time.

Special seat covers made from flame-proof material were used to cover the seats and the cargo on seat was secured with restraints, to ensure optimum utilisation of space, the overhead bin, were also used.

The aircraft operated from Chennai to Surat, and from Surat it operated back to Chennai. The aircraft will operate from Chennai to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Delhi later on Tuesday with cargo on-board.

"Today, for the first time in the country, we used a passenger aircraft to transport cargo where in addition to the belly space the passenger cabin was used to safely carry essential supplies. We have also put our five freighters to maximum use to transport cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical devices for various state governments, medical and pharma companies," SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said in a release.

Since March 27, various air operators, including Air India and its subsidiary Alliance Air have been operating cargo flights, using the belly space of the passenger plane, under Lifeline Udan initiative of the Central government, which is aimed at transportation of medical cargo and essential supplies across India at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the private airlines are conducting such flights on a commercial basis.