SPIDERMAN

Spiderman Making Rotis On Rooftop, Video Goes Viral-Watch

A video went viral on the internet featuring a man dressed in spider man’s costume making rotis.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Spiderman Making Rotis On Rooftop, Video Goes Viral-Watch

The Internet has become a part of every last one's life. People from all around the world share their opinions and emotions digitally. Daily, numerous videos unique in topic go viral on social media. People enjoy and are entertained with the content and give their reactions via comments.

One such video from Jaipur, Rajasthan went viral on the internet capturing a man dressed in Spider Man’s outfit and baking rotis on the rooftop.

The event was filmed by people from the other terrace. The cameraman zoomed in to find Spider-Man baking rotis in the noon hours. Netizens are enjoying, dropping various comments on the video.

Watch The Video Here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaipur Ka Spiderman (@jaipur_ka_spiderman)

The video was posted on Instagram by jaipur-ka-spider Man with the caption, “Spiderman chef??” The video has received 17 million views on the platform with over one lakh likes and fifteen thousand comments.

In the video, a man is seen dressed in a Spider-Man costume and dedicatedly making rotis while sitting on the rooftop. The man in the clip is seen cooking on a clay stove at a blazing hot temperature.

Netizens find it interesting and funny to see a superhero cook. Users are leaving the inbox with various comments.  

Here are some of the reactions from the viewers:

“Spiderman: cooking at home”

“Spiderman: making food at home”

“Bro drinks marvel chai”

“Finally Spider-Man got married”

“Spiderman… no food at home”

The channel has around twenty-eight thousand followers and posts various Spider-Man content, capturing different works done by a man dressed in Spider-Man costume. Supporters love these videos and share various reactions in the comment section.

 

 

