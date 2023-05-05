'Spokesperson Of Terrorism Industry': Jaishankar Slams Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto After SCO Summit

A video of visibly miffed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while greeting Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at SCO Summit in Goa went viral on social media earlier today. India and Pakistan took a veiled dig at each other during the summit in the day and in the evening, Dr Jaishankar laucnhed a no-holds-barred attack against Pakistan while addressing a press conference. Jaishankar fired shots after shots while expressing his views on Pakistan's participation in the SCO summit.

"As a Foreign Minister of an SCO member state, Mr Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and they were countered including at the SCO meeting itself," said EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

Speaking on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's arrival in India, Jaishankar said that he visited India as the Foreign Minister of an SCO Member State and that is part of multilateral diplomacy. "Please, don't see it as anything more than that. I think that nothing from what he said or what I heard he said deserves to be treated more than that," said Jaishankar.

Responding to the question of India-Pakistan ties, Jaishankar said that victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. "Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening. To come here & preach these hypocritical words as though we are on the same boat," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that Pakistan's credibility on the matter of terrorism is depleting fast. "They are committing acts of terrorism. I don't want to jump the gun on what happened today but we are all feeling equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," he said.

Speaking about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Jaishankar said that it was made clear twice during the SCO meeting that while connectivity is good for the region, it cannot violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a nation. "This has been the long-standing position of India. Nobody should have any doubt about it and I assure you those who were in the room today had no doubt about it. I made sure of that.," said Jaishankar.

Responding to a question about Pakistan's objection to the G20 meeting in Kashmir, Jaishankar said that there is nothing to discuss about it and certainly not with a country which has nothing to do with the G20.