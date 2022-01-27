SP's 3rd list of 56 candidates names Ram Achal Rajbhar, Beni Prasad Verma's son

With the declaration of its third list of 56 candidates on Thursday, Samajwadi Party has so far declared 254 candidates for the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The list names BSP turncoats Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma from Akbarpur and Katehari seats respectively of Ambedkar Nagar, Vinay Tiwari from Chillupar and Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury from his Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district.

Senior SP leader Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma has been fielded from Kursi seat (Barabanki) while former minister Arvind Singh Gope and Fareed

Mehfooz Kidwai got tickets from Dariyabad and Ram Nagar seats respectively of Barabanki district.

Former assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has got ticket from Etwa (Siddharth Nagar) while former MLA Abhay Singh and Lucknow Yadav, son for former minister Parasnath Yadav were once again fielded from Gosaiganj seat (Ayodhya) and Malhani (Jaunpur) seats respectively.

