20 people have lost their lives in Siwan on Thursday after consuming spurious liquor, as per Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar. Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed. Three people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against eight people.

Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have also been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action.

Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per the District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta. In another incident four people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. We have formed SIT and lodged an FIR against 8 people, Three people have already been arrested: Chhapra SP, Kumar Ashish

Speaking to ANI a relative of one of the deceased said that his relative's health deteriorated after he had consumed alcohol on October 15. "He had consumed alcohol on October 15 and his health started deteriorating yesterday evening. He could not see anything, we brought him here to the hospital after that," said a relative.

Further investigation into both the cases is underway. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD has launched an attack into the Nitish Kumar government questioning how the spurious liquor was made available while there was prohibtion in the state.

"People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite the liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor.

NDA government is directly responsible for this. The liquor mafias have the protection of the government and as long as they have the protection of the government, the prohibition law will be violated in the same way. This NDA government is not concerned about this. How is spurious liquor available in this way when the liquor ban law is in force?" RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.