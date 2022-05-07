हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covid vaccine

Sputnik booster dose approved in India, more than 6.5 lakh people eligible: Report

More than 6.5 lakh people who have received Sputnik COVID vaccine will soon be eligible to take the booster dose. 

Sputnik booster dose approved in India, more than 6.5 lakh people eligible: Report
Reuters Photo

The Centre has given green signal to Russia-made Sputnik Light as a third precautionary dose and it will soon be available at private vaccination centres throughout the country, as per a report by Hindustan Times. 

More than 6.5 lakh people who have received Sputnik COVID vaccine will soon be eligible to take the booster dose. India had earlier approved a third dose of COVID vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield – for adults. 

Earlier, the NTAGI had recommended that the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 jab could be administered as a precautionary dose, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The two doses of Sputnik V vaccine have different compositions. The first dose of the vaccine contains a recombinant adenovirus type 26 (rAd26-S) and the second dose a recombinant adenovirus 5 (rAd5-S), an official explained. As of now, there is no policy decision on providing a precautionary dose to those inoculated with the Russian vaccine.

“The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC), which held its meeting on Friday, discussed the issue and recommended that the first dose of Sputnik V can be given as the precaution dose to all those vaccinated with the Russian jab,” a source told PTI.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covid vaccineSputnikcovaxinCOVISHIELDBooster Dose
Next
Story

Maharashtra loudspeaker row: Uddhav-led govt scared of Raj Thackeray, says Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Ayodhya- Ram temple construction work gathers pace