हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sputnik V

Sputnik V: India to produce 300 million doses of Russian vaccine

Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev said that  India will produce about 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in 2021.

Sputnik V: India to produce 300 million doses of Russian vaccine

New Delhi: India will produce about 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in 2021, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"In India, we have agreements with four large manufacturers. India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year," he said, Russian news agency Tass reported.

Dmitriev noted that out of 110 production sites that negotiated production of Sputnik V, RDIF chose 10 that meet its requirements. "The Russian Sputnik V will be actively produced in the world and we see that this is built on a safe platform based on the human adenovirus," Dmitriev said.

Earlier, Dmitriev had said that production of Sputnik V began in other countries, in particular in India, Korea, Brazil and China.

On August 11, Russia was the first country in the world to register Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The drug passed clinical trials in June-July, post-registration studies began in Moscow on September 7, while the volunteers received the first vaccine on September 9.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sputnik VCoronavirusCOVID-19RDIFRussian Direct Investment FundIndian-Russia
Next
Story

Kaja youth honing Ice hockey skills in minus 20 degrees celsius
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister