In a concerning development and security breach incident, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell in which separatist leader and Waris Panjab De chief Amritpal Singh is lodged at the highly secure Dibrugarh Jail. The director general of Assam Police, GP Singh, took to his X social media handle to confirm the breach.

The DGP said that a search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, among others from the NSA cell. He stated further that all the recovered items were lawfully seized by the jail staff and the source of these items was currently under investigation.

"Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premises of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones & speakers and a smart watch, which were lawfully seized by Jail staff. The source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction are being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence," the Assam DGP said.

On the other hand, Waris Panjab De lawyer Imaan Sngh Khara alleged conspiracy. He alleged that a spy cam was fitted inside the washroom of Amriptal Singh's cell and the footage might be being sent to the state or central government. Khara alleged that the nude/semi-nude pic of Amritpal Singh may be used to blackmail him after the NSA ends next month. The lawyer also alleged that if a spycam could be fitted in the jail washroom, then Singh could be poisoned as well. Khara urged the Punjab government to raise the issue with the Assam government.

In April of last year, Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh after a manhunt straddling states and spanning several months. He was later brought to Dibrugarh jail. Nine of Amritpal's close aides, including Papalpreet Singh and Daljeet Singh Kalsi, are also in the same jail. Dibrugarh Central Jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest correctional facilities in the Northeast.