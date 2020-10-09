Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram closed for devotees till October 15 here's why

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will remain closed for devotees till October 15, after several temple staff including two priests tested positive for COVID-19.

The temple was opened for devotees on August 27 under strict COVID-19 guidelines after it was closed on March 21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Kerala continue to surge with people calling it the second wave of virus.

As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in Kerala stand at 2,58,850 out of which 90,664 are active cases, 1,67,256 are recovered cases and 930 deaths.

Kerala on Wednesday (October 7) recorded 10,606 positive cases highest till date.