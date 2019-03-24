हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka arrests 11 India fishermen, damage over 50 fishing nets

The fishermen hail from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Their two boats were also seized.

Sri Lanka arrests 11 India fishermen, damage over 50 fishing nets

At many as 11 Indian fishermen were arrested on Sunday morning by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters.

They were apprehended near Neduntheevu (Delft island) and are currently being interrogated at Karainagar Naval camp in the country.

The fishermen hail from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Their two boats were also seized.

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly damaged over 50 fishing nets and seized GPS equipment from them.

The incident forced fishermen in more than 500 boats to return without fishing, the official said.

with PTI inputs

Indian fishermenSri LankaSri Lankan Navy
