Sri Lankan Airlines Woos Tourists With 'Ramayana Trail' Ad; Netizens Respond

SriLankan Airlines has unveiled a new ad promoting 'The Ramayana Trail,' offering viewers a tour of Sri Lanka's iconic sites connected to the ancient Hindu spiritual book Ramayana. The ad also highlights the island's rich cultural heritage, inviting tourists to explore its historic landmarks.

Sri Lankan Airlines shared a post on X and said, "Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail. Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka's legendary landscapes with Sri Lankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you. Every step of your adventure is designed to bring out the grandeur and glory in the ancient tales when you explore the real-life locations of the mythical sites."

People Response

The people have massively reacted in the comment section. One user said, "I was planning a trip to Tokyo with friends next year. But this advertisement made me to change my plans to Sri Lanka now."

Another user said, "I’m thrilled to see the revival of the Ramayana tourism project in Sri Lanka!"

What Is In The Ad

The SriLankan Airlines shared a more than five-minute video that starts with a grandmother narrating the story of Ramayana to her grandson from a children's book. As the curious child asks where the demon king Ravana took Sita after abducting her, she transports him back in time, explaining that the places in the Ramayana are real and today, we know Lanka as Sri Lanka.