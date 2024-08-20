Advertisement
SRINAGAR EARTHQUAKE

Two Back-To-Back Earthquakes Jolts J-K's Baramulla

Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Kashmir valley experienced a sudden jolt early Tuesday morning as two back-to-back earthquakes struck the region, causing widespread panic. Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties or property damage, officials said.

The first tremor, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 6:45 am. Its epicentre was located in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, at a latitude of 34.17 north and longitude of 74.16 east, with a depth of 5 km. The second quake, slightly less intense at magnitude 4.8, struck at 6:52 am. It had its epicentre in Baramulla as well, at a latitude of 34.20 north and longitude of 74.31 east, and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Authorities reported that despite the quakes' proximity and intensity, there have been no immediate reports of damage to property or loss of life. Emergency services remain on high alert to monitor any potential aftereffects.

