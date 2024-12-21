Srinagar Records Coldest December Night In Over Five Decades As "Chillia-Kallan" Begins

As the 40-day harsh winter period, "Chillia-Kallan," begins, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has experienced a drastic drop in temperatures, with the minimum recorded at minus 8.5°C.

This marks the coldest December night since 1974, when the city recorded a low of minus 10.3°C. The temperature is not only significant in recent history but also ranks as the third-lowest December temperature recorded in the city in the last 133 years, following an all-time low of minus 12.8°C set in 1934.

The plummeting temperatures have caused the freezing of water bodies, including the world-famous Dal Lake. Around 40% of the lake is covered with a 1-inch-thick ice layer. Almost all water bodies in Kashmir and Ladakh are frozen.

As the region enters "Chillia-Kallan," residents are enduring the intense cold wave. Neighboring areas have also recorded significant lows. Shopian registered minus 10.4°C, Anantnag dipped to minus 10.5°C, and Pulwama settled at minus 10.3°C, while Kulgam recorded a comparatively milder minus 6.8°C.

A meteorological department official noted that Srinagar's temperature dropped by 2.3°C from the previous night’s low of 6.2°C, which was the season's lowest until now.

The official added that since the start of the present century, the previous lowest temperature in 24 years was recorded on 28 December 2018, when the mercury plunged to minus 7.7°C.

The lowest ever temperature was recorded on 13 December 1934, when it reached minus 12.8°C. In 1974, the temperature dipped to minus 8.6°C. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 8.2°C, compared to minus 7.6°C on the previous night. Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.6°C.

Kokernag, in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 5.8°C, and the famous tourist destination, Gulmarg, recorded a low of minus 6.2°C.

As temperatures continue to drop, parts of Dal Lake and other water bodies have begun to freeze, creating a picturesque yet stark winter landscape. Arshi Kumari, a tourist, shared her excitement: “It’s the first time I am seeing frozen water, especially a lake. I’ve seen snow, but this is different. Although it’s very cold, I still love roaming around the lake.”

The people of Kashmir Valley are bracing for more extreme weather ahead as they face the challenges of this intense cold wave. Many are struggling with frozen water taps in the mornings and frequent power outages, which have made daily life even more difficult.

Mohammad Aziz, a boatman, explained, “Tourists love this, but we are having a tough time. It’s hard to get the boat to the shore of the lake; our boats are getting damaged. Water taps are frozen, and we’re facing a lot of power cuts.

It’s just the first day of Chillia-Kallan, and it seems we’ll have to endure even colder weather.”

With the cold wave expected to persist, authorities have advised people in Kashmir Valley to take precautions to stay warm during this unprecedented winter chill.