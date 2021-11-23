Srinagar records coldest night of the season so far

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Monday (November 22, 2021) with the temperature at minus 2.3°C as freezing cold and winds continue to grapple the Ladakh Valley and the surrounding region.

A meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4°C below normal for the time in this year and terming it the Union Territory’s coldest night of the season.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2°C. Apart from that, famous tourist spot Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.4°C becoming the coldest place of Jammu and Kashmir so far in this winter season

Subsequently, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C. While Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 3.0°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 8.5°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 4.0°C. Drass in Kargil remained coldest in the country with minus 12.8°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over plains of Valley. There is no major snow or rainfall predicted for two weeks. Mercury may dip more the official said.

Live TV