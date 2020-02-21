Srinagar's Shankaracharya Temple gets illuminated, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

Srinagar: The Shankaracharya Shiva temple located at the banks of Dal Lake observed grand celebration on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The temple was illuminated and decorated with flowers as hundreds of devotees reached the temple since Friday morning to offer prayer. Special poojas were performed by the temple authorities.

Apart from the historical Shankaracharya Shiva temple, other nearby temples including the Hanuman temple and Ganapatyar temple of Srinagar were also decorated on the occasion.

Security personnel and tourist who came to visit Kashmir from the other parts of the country also visited the temple to offer prayer on Shivratri.

The priest of the temple, Rakesh Bhan Shastri, said, '' On the occasion of Shivaratri, prayers started from early morning. A large number of local devotees along with tourists and security personnel participated in this special puja performed on the occasion.'' He added that they prayed for the restoration of peace in Kashmir on this religious occasion.

People stood in long queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and offered milk, flowers to the statue. Besides this, the people of the Kashmiri community also wished the Kashmiri Pandits on this festival and offered sweets.

A devotee from Uttar Pradesh, Anil, who visited the temple today said, "I came here and felt peace and was happy to be a part of the celebration.'' He added, ''whoever comes to Kashmir should definitely seek blessings of Bholenath by visiting the Shankaracharya temple."