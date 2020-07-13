SRM Institute cancels BTech entrance exam 2020; check details at srmist.edu.in

New Delhi: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) decided to cancel the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE ) for the 2020-21 academic session due to coronavirus pandemic.

Issuing a notice on its official website, the SRM Institute said, "In the light of challenges posed by COV1D 19, and keeping the safety of students, SRMJEEE BTech 2020 stands cancelled. Now, the BTech Admission will be based on +2 / Pre-University / Equivalent marks in PCM / PCB."

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 4. The examination was scheduled to be held in 127 cities in India and five overseas centres - Doha, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat and Kuwait.

Notably, students can seek clarifications on doubts by calling the helpdesk at +91 (044) 27455510, 47437500 from Monday to Saturday (except public holidays) from 8.30 am to 6 pm. Students have also been advised to get their doubts addressed through email at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in.

The institute's website also said that admissions for BTech for the year 2020 will be based on marks obtained by candidates in their Class 12/ pre-university/ equivalent marks in physics, chemistry, maths/biology. The forms for providing the scores are currently available on the university website: www.srmist.edu.in.

The SRM Institute's revised admission process will be applicable across all campuses including Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and NCR New Delhi.

The notice on the website said, "SRMIST will continue to award a wide range of scholarships for deserving candidates including the ones who scored high in JEE Main and SAT examinations, on joining. However, the SRMJEEE rank based scholarships will not be available."

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology is one of the top ranking universities in India with over 52,000 full time students and more than 3200 faculty across all the campuses offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in six Faculties – Engineering and Technology, Management, Medicine and Health sciences, Science and Humanities, Law and Agricultural Sciences.

SRMIST has been ranked 35 nationally under Universities Category by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) in 2020.