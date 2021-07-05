हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II: Announcement of results likely today, here's how to check at www.srmist.edu.in

The SRMJEEE 2021 entrance tests were conducted on June 29, June 30 and July 1. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The results of the second phase of SRMJEEE 2021 entrance tests is likely to be announced today (July 5, 2021). The entrance exams for the same were conducted on June 29, June 30 and July 1. 

Similar to Phase I, the Phase II entrance tests were also conducted in the Remote Proctored Online Mode, which is a method of carrying out invigilation through online or digital means of an online exam taken by a candidate from any location of choice. 

Here's how to check SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-II results: 

1. Visit the official website at https://www.srmist.edu.in/

2. On the home page, click on the 'Admission India' option.

3. Click on the 'SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-II Result Released' option when the results will be announced.

4. It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY)' or 'existing password'.

5. Your SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-II result will be displayed on the screen.

Click here to check the direct link

The online application forms were invited for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

