हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC CGL 2019

SSC CGL 2019: Final results declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link to check scores here

The commission will release the detailed marks for selected and non-selected candidates on April 19, 2022, on its official website.

SSC CGL 2019: Final results declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link to check scores here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (April 8) released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

The commission will release the detailed marks for selected and non-selected candidates on April 19, 2022, on its official website. "This facility will be available from 19.04.2022 to 06.05.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," stated the SSC.

SSC CGL 2019 final result: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

Step 2:  Click on the ‘Results’ icon on the homepage

Click Here For SSC CGL 2019 Results

Step 3: Click on ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result’ in the new tab 

Step 4:  Download the  PDF displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

Notably, the SSC released the result of the CGL (Tier-III) Exam 2019, on June 29, 2021, for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Skill Test and Document Verification of the examination.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC CGL 2019SSC CGLSSC CGL ResultsSSC results
Next
Story

Rajasthan's Jaipur imposes section 144 till May 9; Check guidelines here

Must Watch

PT56S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan's Parliament will run till 12.30 pm