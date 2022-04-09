New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (April 8) released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

The commission will release the detailed marks for selected and non-selected candidates on April 19, 2022, on its official website. "This facility will be available from 19.04.2022 to 06.05.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," stated the SSC.

SSC CGL 2019 final result: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ icon on the homepage

Click Here For SSC CGL 2019 Results

Step 3: Click on ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result’ in the new tab

Step 4: Download the PDF displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

Notably, the SSC released the result of the CGL (Tier-III) Exam 2019, on June 29, 2021, for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Skill Test and Document Verification of the examination.

Live TV