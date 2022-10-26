SSC CGL 2021-22: Final answer key and question paper RELEASED for tier 2 at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC CGL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final SSC CGL 2022 answer key along with the question paper for tier 2 today, October 26. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2022 question paper and answer key pdf at ssc.nic.in. The last date to download the SSC CGL final answer key and question paper is November 10.

SSC CGL Tier II answer keys 2021: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the CGL Tier II Answer Key link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: As the page opens, then click on the link mentioning – “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021”

Step 4: Submit your correct login details.

Step 5: Check and download the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer keys.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the SSC CGL Tier 2 2021 answer keys for future use

The provisional SSC CGL 2022 answer key and response sheet for tier 2 has been released on August 24. Candidates have raised objections to the provisional SSC GL answer key 2022 till September 2. Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission declared the SSC CGL 2022 result for tier 2 online on October 15 on the official website.