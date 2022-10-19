SSC CGL 2022 application form correction window activated at ssc.nic.in- Here’s how to make corrections

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the SSC CGL application 2022 correction facility link online today, October 19 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who input inaccurate information in the SSC CGL 2022 application form may use this feature to change their information up until October 20. Only two corrections and resubmissions of the SSC CGL application form 2022 will be accepted by candidates. The first time you make changes to your SSC CGL 2022 application form, the charge is Rs. 200; for further changes, the fee is Rs. 500.

SSC CGL application form 2022: Here’s how to make corrections

Open the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in

Next, on the log-in section, enter your SSC CGL registration number and password and enter the given captcha.

Now, click the sign-in button

After logging in, the SSC CGL application form correction window will appear on the screen.

Now, make all the necessary changes or corrections in the SSC CGL application form 2022.

Once corrections are made preview all the details in your SSC CGL 2022 application form are correct.

Next, click on the “Final Submit” button.

Take a printout of the modified SSC CGL application form 2022 for your reference.

The SSC CGL admit card 2022 for the tier 1 test will only be given to applicants who successfully filed their application. Probably in the month of November 2022, the SSC CGL 2022 admit card will only be available on the official website.