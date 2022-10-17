SSC CGL 2022: Tier 2 Results DECLARED at ssc.nic.in- Steps to check scorecard here

SSC CGL 2022: The results for the tier 2 examination, which was held on August 8 and 10, 2022, are now available for download from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL results for Tier 2 in 2021–22 will be available in pdf format. The qualified candidates' names and roll numbers will be included in the pdf. The Staff Selection Commissions has issued the SSC CGL cut off 2020–21 along with the tier-II results. Shortlisted candidates will have their tier-III paper evaluated based on how well they fared in the SSC CGL tier-I and tier-II exams in 2021–22.

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result section.

A webpage will open.

Keep an eye out for the SSC CGL result.

The result will appear in pdf format, containing the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Download the pdf for future reference.

The SSC CGL 2021-22 scorecard for qualified and unqualified candidates will be made public by the Staff Selection Commission on October 21. Until November 10, 2022, candidates can view their SSC CGL scorecard using their registration ID and password. On October 26, the authorities will make the SSC CGL final answer key available.