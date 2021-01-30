SSC CGL exam 2021 registration ends on Jan 31, know how to apply online at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 on Sunday i.e. on January 31. Candidates who are looking forward to take the SSC CGL examination are adviced to submit their online application before the closing date.

The SSC has released a statement asking aspiring candidates to not wait for the last date and complete the registration process. "Aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted," the SSC has notified.

Candidates can pay the application fees till February 2. Those who wish to deposit the fees offline can generate the bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in bank will February 6. The computer-based exam for SSC CGL 2020 will be held from May 29 to June 7.

SSC CGL exam is held every year for selection of candidates to various group B and C posts in different ministries and departments. This year a total of 6,506 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The recruitment process is being conducted for filling up of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different ministries or departments. Out of the total number of vacancies 250 are group B gazetted, 3513 group B non-gazetted and 2743 group C posts.

Selection to CGL posts will be done through three exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, which is scheduled in May-June, will be shortlisted for the other exams.

Candidates using unfair means in the exam hall like copying or taking snapshots of questions papers will be debarred from all exams of SSC for 7 years, the SSC has notified. The Commission has released details on the period of debarment and has listed the malpractices in the notification.

Follow the steps below to apply for SSC CGL exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Apply' under 'CGL' category

Step 3: Login as new user

Step 4: Fill in your credentials

Step 5: Candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference.

Step 6: Candidate must upload scanned image of photograph and signature

Candidates must note that they should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number and it should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID. Also, candidates will also require to share details of Aadhaar Number. In case of unavailability of Aadhaar Card number, candidates can share ID of any other document like Voter ID card, PAN card, Driving License, or school/college ID.

Live TV